Japan chases goal of 200 baccalaureate high schools by 2023

TOKYO -- The Japanese government on Tuesday reiterated its pledge to establish pre-college International Baccalaureate programs in 200 schools nationwide, even as politicians and academics say the country's leadership must provide more funding to hit this long-delayed target

"We'll continue to work toward the goal of at least 200 schools by fiscal 2022," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters, referring to the period ending March 2023.

Japan originally targeted fiscal 2018 when it announced this goal eight years ago. After failing to reach the target in time, the deadline was changed to fiscal 2022. That date is included in the economic growth strategy approved by the cabinet this month.

International Baccalaureate, an organization based in Geneva, offers a two-year diploma program for students ages 16-19. Those who pass the final assessment can use the diploma to apply to over 3,300 institutions of higher learning around the globe.

"The spread of International Baccalaureate programs, which allow students to study under world-class standards while living in Japan, is an economic and equitable way to internationalize education" in the country, said Tsuneo Watanabe, senior research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

An International Baccalaureate student needs to attend a school accredited by the organization. As of March, 167 Japanese schools have been certified or have applied to be candidates.

The diploma program curriculum covers six subjects including language study and mathematics. Students are not evaluated through paper tests alone. A participant also must fulfill three core requirements, such as involvement in community service or other extracurricular activities and submitting a long-form essay.

International Baccalaureate classes typically encourage debate for the purpose of developing critical thinking skills. There are additional programs for other age groups.

But Japanese schools face funding and staffing difficulties related to the program. Becoming accredited takes two to three years, and the program requires schools to devote 2 million yen to 3 million yen ($18,000 to $27,000) annually. Japan also lacks enough educators to teach the curriculum.

For some degree program subjects, the government was able to have the classes and tests conducted in Japanese. This let students who went through Japanese elementary and middle schools obtain an International Baccalaureate degree more easily.

Government support at both the national and local levels is seen as crucial, and members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party urge further financial assistance from the state.

Some fear Japan will fall behind the global competition if the issue is left solely to the education ministry. The primary alternative is to have Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his inner circle at the prime minister's office lead the effort.

"Both corporations and individuals are at the end of their ropes within the weak [Japanese] economy, and we're in a situation where the educational gap with the rest of the world will widen," Watanabe said.