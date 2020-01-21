ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan cites security as it weighs limiting foreigners' land purchases

Measures likely aimed at Chinese entities to cover nuclear and military facilities

YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer
The Japanese government has concerns about foreign parties purchasing property near sensitive infrastructure. (Source photo by Masaru Shioyama and Rie Ishii)

TOKYO -- The Japanese government has started to consider measures that would restrict where foreign nationals and businesses can buy land.

Tokyo is mulling a screening process for land purchases near national security-related facilities, including U.S. military bases, Self-Defense Force facilities and nuclear plants.

Currently, anyone can buy or sell land in Japan, in principle, but there are concerns about foreign parties purchasing property near sensitive infrastructure. The fears are that sensitive equipment can be easily photographed and communication lines tapped.

In a 2013 survey, the Japanese Ministry of Defense found that foreign nationals and businesses were involved in property transactions in areas near SDF facilities in Hokkaido and Nagasaki Prefecture.

"There is the possibility that Chinese nationals may have acquired properties near U.S. military and SDF bases or purchased such property from other foreign nationals," a government official said.

There are no statistics or documented research regarding foreigners' land acquisitions near SDF facilities or nuclear power plants.

The government plans to work out an outline of the restrictions in the basic guidelines on economic policy and reforms to be finalized in June. It aims to prepare a bill incorporating the restrictions for deliberation in the 2021 ordinary parliamentary session.

