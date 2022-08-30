ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan debates limiting 'spiritual sales' amid Unification Church row

New commission weighs how to prevent unethical tactics by religious groups

The National Diet Building in Tokyo. The Unification Church has become a topic of major controversy in Japan following the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)
KANA WATANABE and ASUKA HATA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan on Monday launched an expert commission to debate potential restrictions on "spiritual sales" tactics and solicitations for religious donations, after the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fueled controversy over practices by groups like the Unification Church.

"I hope for discussions on whether the Consumer Affairs Agency was doing enough on this issue, and how we should react," consumer affairs minister Taro Kono said at the commission's inaugural meeting. He relayed instructions from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a "speedy response."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close