Japan debates limiting 'spiritual sales' amid Unification Church row

TOKYO -- Japan on Monday launched an expert commission to debate potential restrictions on "spiritual sales" tactics and solicitations for religious donations, after the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe fueled controversy over practices by groups like the Unification Church.

"I hope for discussions on whether the Consumer Affairs Agency was doing enough on this issue, and how we should react," consumer affairs minister Taro Kono said at the commission's inaugural meeting. He relayed instructions from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a "speedy response."