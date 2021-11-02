ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan election

Ex-defense chief Hayashi considered for Japan's foreign minister

Motegi will leave diplomatic post to replace Amari in key LDP job

Yoshimasa Hayashi celebrates after winning a Diet lower house seat on Oct. 31.    © Kyodo
KOSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A former Japanese defense minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, has emerged as a leading candidate to become the next foreign minister, part of an unexpected reshuffle in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership following Sunday's general election.

The switch comes after Akira Amari became the LDP's first secretary-general -- essentially the party's No. 2 post -- to lose their single-seat district. Amari has offered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida plans to name Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as the new secretary-general at a party meeting on Thursday. Hayashi, who is part of an intraparty faction led by Kishida, is being considered to replace Motegi as top diplomat.

Hayashi, previously an upper house lawmaker, was elected to parliament's lower house from a Yamaguchi Prefecture district Sunday. The 60-year-old was defense minister under Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda in 2008, though he held the post for less than two months due to Fukuda's resignation. He also held the education and agriculture minister posts under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 

Hayashi has a master's degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Kishida met with Motegi at the LDP headquarters Monday. The prime minister asked Motegi to "make concrete and bold reforms to the party," the latter official told reporters afterward.

Motegi, a 10-time lawmaker, has held many key positions including economic and fiscal policy minister as well as LDP policy research chief. He is currently the acting chair of the LDP's Takeshita faction.

"I will advance party reforms at the same time as responding to the coronavirus," Motegi said. "It's important to create a party that can answer to the people's trust."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more