Fumio Kishida becomes Japan's 100th prime minister

TOKYO -- Fumio Kishida, president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected as prime minister on Monday amid news that he has decided to dissolve the lower house later this month to hold general elections on Oct. 31.

Kishida, scheduled to be elected prime minister in a special parliamentary session later on Monday, is moving fast. Widespread opinion within the ruling parties had been that the general elections should be held on Nov. 7 or Nov. 14.

After the inauguration of a new cabinet, there tends to be a "celebratory market" in which support for the cabinet rises. The LDP's approval rating has already risen sharply since the party's presidential election last month. And last week Japan lifted a monthslong state of emergency after successfully bringing down daily new COVID-19 cases.

Kishida apparently wants to use the momentum in election campaigning.

The cabinet of Kishida's predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, lost support due to its poor response to the "fifth wave" of COVID infections. Japan also hosted the Tokyo Olympics during the wave.

The government lifted the emergency declaration on Sept. 30. Now, for the first time since April, no declarations or "priority measures to prevent the spread of the virus" are in effect anywhere in the nation.

But if infections start to increase again as people, especially those in big cities, return to the pre-COVID routines and interact, it might affect the new government's approval rating.

Kishida's diplomatic schedule will be finalized along with the schedule of the lower house elections.

He will not attend the summit of leaders from the world's 20 leading industrial and emerging-market nations in Italy at the end of October as it coincides with the lower house elections.

After the elections, Kishida will consider attending the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations' COP26 climate conference, to be held in the U.K. beginning Nov. 1.

Major country leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to gather at COP26. Kishida intends to hold a summit with Biden and other leaders from big democracies.