Inflation becomes a headache for Japan's upper house candidates

TOKYO -- Rising prices are becoming a problem for candidates hoping to win a seat in Japan's upper house election, which is expected to take place July 10. The cost of running is expected to reach historic highs.

Many candidates and their supporters gearing up for the race share a headache with voters: everything is more expensive.

Inflationary pressures are rising in Japan after a long hiatus. In April, the consumer price index, excluding fresh food, rose 2.1% from a year earlier, the first time it has topped 2% in more than seven years.

Electricity bills are rising at campaign offices, as are other costs, including seemingly little things that nevertheless add up -- like the price of drinks offered to supporters at rallies. "In particular, gasoline prices are painful," lamented an official at an opposition candidate's office in Hokkaido, the largest prefecture and constituency in Japan. Motor vehicles are essential for any political campaign.

The average price nationwide for gasoline stood at 168.2 yen ($1.25) per liter as of May 30, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy. In Hokkaido, the average was 166.6 yen, with prices staying elevated, though they are showing signs of peaking out.

Upper house elections in Japan are held every three years. Gasoline prices are now 18 yen per liter or so higher than during in the previous election and up nearly 50 yen from six years ago. The higher cost of gasoline is an unexpected issue that campaigns must wrestle with.

Constituencies for the upper house are prefecture-based and so are larger than those for the lower house. Although candidates could, in theory, give fewer speeches and hold fewer rallies to hold costs down, doing so could hurt their visibility and chances of winning. Many candidates must be thinking they cannot afford to skimp on campaign budgets.

According to Iida, a vehicle rental company in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, prices for plastic and other decorative materials used in campaign cars have also risen. The going price for vehicle rentals is roughly 20% higher than usual, as the company must pass these higher costs on to the customer, it said.

Paper is, of course, another essential item for political campaigns: Pledges and activity reports are still mainly printed and physically distributed to voters. "We were advised to procure paper as early as possible because prices keep increasing," an official at a ruling party candidate's campaign office in Nagano Prefecture said. "I feel that prices have risen 10% to 20%," the official said.

One big paper company, Oji Paper, said it will raise prices for paper for printing and copies by more than 15%, starting July 1. With other manufacturers ready to follow suit, campaign offices worry about running out of stock.

The upcoming election is the first for the upper house since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Infection prevention measures remain essential, despite moves to ease restrictions as the number of cases drops. "Our candidate's microphone covers are regularly changed," said an official at an opposition candidate's office in Tokyo. "Preventive measures for the campaign have not changed." These measures add to campaign costs.

A portion of those expenses is covered by the central and local governments. With the public office election law, which aims to level the playing field for candidates, the use of campaign vehicles and printing of posters and postcards, among other expenses, are eligible for subsidies.

But public funding is limited to the official campaign period which, in the case of the upcoming election, will start after the date of the poll is announced. That announcement is expected June 22. Before the announcement, campaigning will not be paid for with public money because it is considered private political activity.

For an upper house election, in some cases, political parties informally choose candidates a year in advance. This gives candidates more time to prepare, but also raises campaign costs.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will offer a subsidy of 7,700 yen per day to help defray gasoline costs after the election date is officially announced. At current prices, that would pay for around 46 liters per day.

An upper house election campaign is generally estimated to cost around 20 million yen, all told. Jun Katagi, a lawyer and former bureaucrat with the Ministry of Home Affairs (now the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications) said: "Costly campaigns are attributable to Japan's election system."

One factor pushing up these costs is the requirement that candidates pay a deposit. In the case of upper house elections, candidates must pay 3 million yen in advance to run, or 6 million yen in a proportional representation constituency. The deposit is nonrefundable if the candidate fails to win at least one-eighth of all valid votes, divided by the number of seats in the constituency. While the deposit system, which is not common among advanced nations, is aimed at preventing frivolous candidates from running, the deposit amounts have not changed since 1992.

In general, the more money candidates spend, the more votes they receive. A joint analysis of lower house elections since 1996 by Nikkei and Fujitsu's data science team found that a candidates chance of victory is 4% for candidates spending zero to 10 yen per voter in a constituency, 35% for those spending 10 to 20 yen, 57% for those spending 20 to 30 yen and 62% for those who shell out 30 to 40 yen.

The central and local governments have allocated a total of around 50 billion per upper house election since 2010. That amount is expected to exceed 60 billion for the upcoming election.