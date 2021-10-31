Japan election latest: Polls close, ruling camp poised to retain power

TOKYO -- Japan voted Sunday in a general election that will decide whether the ruling Liberal Democratic Party retains its solo majority -- and the fate of new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's fledgling government.

The LDP went into the election facing tight races in about 40% of single-seat districts, according to Nikkei's polling. With the party expected to lose some of the 276 seats it held before the dissolution of the lower house in mid-October, these close constituencies will determine whether it clears the 233-seat threshold for a majority on its own.

For a primer on how Japan's electoral system works, read our five things to know. And see here for all our election coverage.

Here are the latest developments (Tokyo time):

8:25 p.m. Another LDP heavyweight appears to be feeling the heat. Akira Amari, the party's new secretary-general, tells local media that if he loses tonight, he will leave it up to Prime Minister Kishida to make a decision regarding his post.

Akira Amari speaks at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Oct. 31. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)

8:15 p.m. Former LDP Secretary-General Nobuteru Ishihara is projected to lose his seat, according to a Kyodo News exit poll. He's the son of former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara.

8:00 p.m. Here we go. The polls are closed and Nikkei projects the LDP-led ruling coalition will remain in control of the 465-seat lower house. What is less clear is whether the LDP will retain a majority on its own. If it doesn't, Kishida would find himself in a weakened position.

The Internal Affairs Ministry says that voter turnout as of 6 p.m. was 31.64%, up 1.65 percentage points from the same time in 2017.

7:15 p.m. One turnout factor worth zooming in on: young voters. A Nikkei poll found 78% of respondents aged 20-29 said they planned to vote, versus 97% in the 60-69 age bracket. Only 58% of those in their 20s said they were interested in the race, versus 87% of those in their 60s.

6:40 p.m. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced that early voting turnout totaled around 20.5 million, or 19.49% of registered voters. Compared to the lower house election in 2017, the number of early ballots cast dropped by about 800,000. All eyes are on turnout, as greater voter participation tends to favor the opposition.

6:15 p.m. While we wait, let's look at what separates Kishida's LDP from the opposition, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party alongside the smaller Japanese Communist Party and two others. As this story explains, all the main parties promised generous spending programs and tax cuts in one form or another. "Trickle-down doesn't happen naturally," Kishida said during a debate.

On COVID-19, the LDP promised to prepare booster shots, speed up treatment approvals, and spend more on drug R&D. The CDP vowed to make testing free and introduce even tougher border restrictions.

The opposition played up social issues. The CDP promised to let married couples have different surnames, and pledged a bill guaranteeing equal rights for LGBT individuals. The JCP also put gender at the center of its platform, vowing to eliminate wage gaps between men and women.

Ultimately, though, this election looks like a referendum on the LDP government's handling of the pandemic, and the years it spent trying to jolt the nation out of deflation with "Abenomics."

An election campaign staffer holds leaflets featuring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the race. © Reuters

5:30 p.m. Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots. Once the polling stations close, initial exit polls will provide a picture of how the night will play out. Most results are expected to be confirmed by the early hours of Monday.

If the LDP fails to retain its single-party majority, it could significantly weaken the Kishida government, formed on Oct. 4. Japan could see a repeat of the state of affairs before Shinzo Abe became prime minister in 2012, when the country went through a series of short-lived governments.

Here's how the lower house of the Diet, Japan's parliament, looked before former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned and his replacement, Kishida, dissolved the chamber.