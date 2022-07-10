TOKYO -- Japan's ruling coalition looked certain to win the majority of seats contested in Sunday's upper house election, with the counting still ongoing. But while citizens validated Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, the mood among the victors was mostly joyless, as the vote came just two days after the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.
Japan election
Japan ruling camp secures majority in somber upper house election
Returns show voters backing Kishida government in wake of Abe shooting