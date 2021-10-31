ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan election

Japan ruling camp set to keep majority: Nikkei election projection

Kishida's LDP in fight to hold on to sole control of 465-seat lower house

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito is likely to keep its majority in the lower house of parliament, a Nikkei projection based on a Kyodo News exit poll showed after voting closed for Sunday's general election.

The exit poll showed that new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to achieve the low-bar he set before the vote. But with the LDP and the opposition fighting neck-and-neck in many districts, it is unclear whether the main ruling party will be able to hold on to the sole majority in the 465-seat house that it has held since 2012.

The election serves as a public verdict on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the coalition's near decade in power. A loss of sole control of the lower house by the LDP could significantly weaken the Kishida government, formed on Oct. 4.

Some senior LDP politicians are struggling to keep their seats, among them secretary-general Akira Amari, former party No. 2 Nobuteru Ishihara, and IT minister Takuya Hirai.

The tough going for the LDP indicates "the government's failure to fully address voter frustration and unease about the COVID pandemic," Amari said.

The LDP is likely to win fewer seats than the 276 seats it held before the dissolution of the lower house on Oct. 14. The party faced a much tougher electoral challenge from a unified opposition, with the Constitutional Democratic Party, the biggest opposition group, forming an electoral coalition with other parties including the Japanese Communist Party.

The CDP is set to pick up seats from the 110 it had going into the election. The party is the successor to the Democratic Party of Japan, which was in power from 2009 to 2012. Many former DPJ cabinet ministers are in the CDP, including its leader, Yukio Edano.

One of the opposition parties that benefited from the LDP's loss of seats is the Japan Innovation Party, a libertarian group with roots in Osaka. The party's presence could triple from 10 before the election.

About two-thirds of the seats are filled by candidates from single-seat constituencies, with the remainder chosen by proportional representation.

The internal affairs ministry said that 20.5 million people voted before the election day, accounting for about 20% of the eligible voters.

Kishida is expected to call a special parliamentary session on Nov. 10 for a vote to reelect him as prime minister. He is likely to keep most of the members of his cabinet and immediately start drafting a major economic stimulus package worth several hundred billion dollars.

One of the key items in the package is expected to be cash payments to people severely affected by the pandemic, including families with children.

Kishida is also expected to travel to Glasgow to attend the U.N. climate summit on Monday and Tuesday for talks with global leaders.

