Japan ruling coalition set to keep majority: Nikkei projection

TOKYO -- Japan's ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and junior partner Komeito is likely to keep its majority in the lower house of parliament, a Nikkei projection based on a Kyodo News exit poll showed after voting closed for Sunday's general election.

The exit poll showed that new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to achieve the low-bar he set before the vote. But with the LDP and the opposition fighting neck-and-neck in many districts, it is unclear whether the main ruling party will be able to hold on to the sole majority in the 465-seat house that it has held since 2012.

The election serves as a public verdict on the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the coalition's near decade in power. A loss of sole control of the lower house by the LDP could significantly weaken the Kishida government, formed on Oct. 4.

The LDP is likely to win fewer seats than the 276 seats it held before the dissolution of the lower house on Oct. 14. The party faced a much tougher electoral challenge from a unified opposition, with the Constitutional Democratic Party, the biggest opposition group, forming an electoral coalition with other parties including the Japanese Communist Party.

The CDP is set to pick up seats from the 110 it had going into the election. The party is the successor to the Democratic Party of Japan, which was in power from 2009 to 2012. Many former DPJ cabinet ministers are in the CDP, including its leader, Yukio Edano.

About two-thirds of the seats are filled by candidates from single-seat constituencies, with the remainder chosen by proportional representation.

The internal affairs ministry said that 20.5 million people voted before the election day, accounting for about 20% of the eligible voters.