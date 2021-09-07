ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan election

Japan's Ishiba balks at running in party race, in boon for Kono

Members of his faction weigh supporting popular vaccine czar

Former Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba has run for Liberal Democratic Party leadership four times, all unsuccessfully.
YUKIO TAJIMA and YUKI FUJITA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Former Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed a reluctance to run in this month's ruling party leadership election in light of growing party support for the popular vaccination minister.

If Ishiba in fact decides to skip the race, the Liberal Democratic Party election could become a three-horse race among vaccination point man Taro Kono, former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi.

The winner will become Japan's next prime minister since the LDP has a majority in the lower house.

Kono in particular may benefit from the absence of Ishiba, who garners about the same level of public support as Kono in polling, as members of Ishiba's LDP faction look poised to throw their support behind him.

"If I end up just participating in the race with no likelihood of winning, it will achieve nothing," Ishiba said in a television interview Monday night.

Asked whether supporting Kono was an option, Ishiba said that "it would be stranger if there weren't any" chance of his doing so, adding that the same is true of Kishida.

Ishiba ranked second in a Nikkei poll asking about the best person to lead the LDP, following No. 1 pick Kono by tenths of a percentage point.

But Ishiba's prospects for securing support from his fellow lawmakers look much dimmer. He was unable to garner the necessary 20 endorsements from within his own faction, forcing him to try to drum up support from elsewhere in the LDP, including Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai's faction.

