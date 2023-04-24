Japan's ruling LDP wins four of five seats in Diet by-elections

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party won four of the five seats contested in Diet by-elections on Sunday, a strong showing likely to lead to calls for him to dissolve the lower house soon.

The LDP secured two lower house seats in Yamaguchi prefecture, including the seat once held by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It also won a lower house seat in Chiba prefecture and an upper house seat in Oita prefecture. Among the five seats contested, the LDP had three before the by-election.