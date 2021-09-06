ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan election

New contender in Japan ruling party race could be first female PM

Sanae Takaichi backed by Shinzo Abe and other conservatives to lead LDP

Sanae Takaichi, a former communications minister, would become only the second woman to run for the leadership of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- A new contender poised to join the race to succeed Japanese leader Yoshihide Suga could become the country's first female prime minister, as former communications minister Sanae Takaichi intends to declare her candidacy for the top post in the ruling party, Nikkei has learned.

Takaichi, one of the most prominent female cabinet members in recent years, is an ally of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She reportedly has Abe's support to seek the leadership of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the Sept. 29 vote. Takaichi is expected to announce her vision for government as early as this week.

She would join a race upended by Suga's decision last week not to run after months of sagging cabinet approval ratings.

Taro Kono, Suga's cabinet point man for vaccine distribution and administrative reform, is also set to announce his candidacy. Leading in a Nikkei opinion poll of likely LDP leadership candidates, Kono will face declared candidate Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister.

Japan's ruling party will choose a new face to lead it into a general election looming after the LDP race. With an LDP majority behind her, Takaichi as the party's leader would be only a confirmation vote away from becoming Japan's first female prime minister. She would be only the second woman to run for the LDP leadership, after current Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike in 2008.

Takaichi, elected eight times to Japan's lower house of parliament, does not belong to any of the LDP's factions. She has support from conservative members of the Hosoda faction, the largest of these groups, of which Abe is a member, as well as elsewhere in the party.

Takaichi has hinted at a run since August, and she is believed to have secured the 20 backers needed to become a candidate under the party's rules.

The alumna of the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management served as a congressional fellow in the office of Democratic U.S. Rep. Patricia Schroeder, according to Takaichi's website. She has held the post of LDP policy chief, one of the party's top three offices.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more