TOKYO -- Japan's government is considering a 5 trillion yen ($36 billion) allocation for standoff missiles and related weapons as part of a multiyear defense spending program that would boost Japanese forces' ability to strike at a distance.

Tokyo seeks to upgrade the range of the homegrown Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missiles, as well as to buy U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to a proposal presented to ruling coalition lawmakers on Tuesday.