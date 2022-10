TOKYO -- Japan aims to bolster the country's defenses by 2027 and fundamentally improve its ability to fend off any invasion, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters on Friday.

A new two-phase plan, which Hamada outlined to an expert government panel on Thursday, sets goals for the next five and roughly 10 years across seven fields including standoff missiles and drones. The 10-year goals include extending Japan's defensive capabilities across greater distances.