Japan greenlights missile shield as rivals sharpen spears

TOKYO -- Japan signed off Friday on a revised missile defense strategy that includes building two new Aegis-equipped warships and developing long-range cruise missiles. But the government put aside a decision to approve the capability of striking missile bases before launch, raising doubts about Tokyo's ability to counter the next generation of missiles.

Japan has a two-phase missile defense approach: Aegis ship-based interceptors that target missiles in midflight, and PAC-3 surface-to-air missiles that try to shoot down such projectiles in the reentry phase. Tokyo had planned to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based system to bolster reentry-phase defense, but that program was scrapped this year due to cost overruns and complaint from locals.

But China, Russia and North Korea are expanding their missile arsenals while adopting technologies that make the weapons far more difficult to intercept.

China launched four medium-range ballistic missiles into the South China Sea in August. The fusillade included the DF-26, which has a range of 4,000 km -- far enough to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. Beijing possesses over 1,250 medium-range land-based missiles, according to some estimates.

And last year, China unfurled the DF-17 hypersonic missile. The weapon travels at extremely high speed and is maneuverable, making interception a much trickier task.

Military vehicles carrying hypersonic cruise missiles DF-100 drive past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China. © Reuters

Russia announced deployment of its hypersonic Avangard missile system last year. Moscow also is developing new weapons such as an air-launched ballistic missile and the Sarmat superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile, which can carry multiple nuclear warheads.

Since 2019, North Korea has test-fired short-range ballistic missiles that travel at low altitude and can vary their trajectories. In October, Pyongyang unveiled a new, large ICBM.

To upgrade its defense abilities even while it fails to deploy the Aegis Ashore system, Tokyo will buy two cutting-edge Aegis ships that feature the latest in missile-detecting radars as well as new SM-6 missiles that can take out level-flight cruise missiles and projectiles that trace parabolic arcs.

And unlike land-based batteries, the Aegis ships can be deployed to different areas depending on the situation.

But it is doubtful that the new ships will be enough to deal with the emerging threats from advancing technology. Instead, analysts say Japan needs the ability to strike at enemy bases so that it can neutralize missiles at earlier stages, such as when the weapon is being prepared for firing or immediately after the launch.

Rocket launchers are seen during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency © Reuters

The government has not taken the leap to retain those capabilities due to the cautious stance by Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Elections are to be held next year as well, making politicians reluctant to sign on to any controversial decisions. Both the Japanese constitution and international law forbid preemptive attacks, and critics say work is needed to clearly distinguish the base attacks from those.

In addition to missile defense, the Ministry of Defense said Friday that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will lead the development of a next-generation fighter jet slated for 2035, with Lockheed Martin to provide technological support. No Japanese company has led such a project in over four decades, so issues are sure to arise.

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system drives during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow. © Reuters

The government decided not to allocate funds in fiscal 2021 to modify the currently used F-15 fighter jet for carrying long-range cruise missiles. The price quoted by U.S. contractors far surpassed estimates, and the modifications will go back to the drawing board.

Japan's defense spending will rise for the ninth straight year in fiscal 2021, according to that year's budget proposal. But the defense budget remains only one-seventh of China's military outlays, which grew 140% over the past decade.

Japan is not expected to boost defense spending heavily considering its fiscal challenges. Policymakers will be left to debate how to upgrade deterrence against China, Russia and North Korea on a limited budget.

Many Japanese officials think the U.S. will still expect Tokyo to contribute more to the alliance even after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The U.S. is likely to prioritize economic recovery from the pandemic, asking Japan to take on more of the burden.