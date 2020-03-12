ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan pays $38 hazard bonus to troops on coronavirus duty

Daily allowance raised as 2,700 SDF members risked exposure in cruise ship response

RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer
Self-Defense Forces personnel work outside the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at a port in Yokohama.   © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and health ministry staff who have responded to the coronavirus outbreak will receive a special daily bonus of up to 4,000 yen ($38), more than 10 times the usual allowance for quarantine work.

Those eligible include public servants who worked aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined at Yokohama with thousands of passengers and crew on board, and at lodging facilities for Japanese citizens who were brought back from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Japan plans to have two tiers for the allowance and aims to begin payments in April. SDF personnel and government employees who were in direct contact with potentially infected people through activities such as quarantines and transport will receive 4,000 yen. Others who handled work such as distribution of goods and food preparation will receive 3,000 yen.

In the past, public employees who handled quarantine work received daily allowances of 290 yen. The government increased the bonus because of the high risk in dealing with the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

SDF personnel will see an increase from the current maximum daily allowance of 3,240 yen for disaster-response missions.

Several hundred government employees worked on board the Diamond Princess and at a university in Saitama Prefecture that housed those returning from China. Meanwhile, roughly 2,700 SDF personnel were dispatched to handle tasks related to the cruise ship.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media