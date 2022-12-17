ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan puts off tax hikes for defense until '2024 or later'

Ruling bloc adopts PM Kishida's plan to generate $7.3bn a year

The Japanese government plans to spend over $300 billion on defense over a five-year period through fiscal 2027. (Pool photo)
YOHEI HIROSE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's ruling coalition on Friday decided that tax increases to fund higher defense spending will not take place before 2024, effectively putting off a debate on when and by how much the taxpayer burden should rise for a major defense buildup.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito adopted tax guidelines for fiscal 2023 that incorporate Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's call to bring in over 1 trillion yen ($7.3 billion) in additional tax revenue a year. The increases will cover corporate, income and tobacco taxes.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close