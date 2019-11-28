ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Politics

Japan readies plan to strengthen its farmers ahead of US trade pact

Support will be given to boost exports and aid farmers threatened by cheap imports

YOHEI MATSUO, Nikkei staff writer
The Japanese government plans to help producers compete better with cheaper imports from the U.S. and aid exports of wagyu beef. (Photo courtesy of JA Shizuoka)   © JA Shizuoka

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will roll out a package aimed at helping farmers take full advantage of the coming bilateral trade deal with the U.S. and supporting those who might be hurt by a flood of cheaper imports.

The Japan-U.S. trade deal is described as an initial phase of a broader agreement and is set to go into effect in January. To take advantage of the higher amount of Japanese beef exports eligible for reduced tariffs under the agreement, the package will provide subsidies to wagyu beef ranchers to help boost cattle counts, including assistance increasing the production of wagyu zygotes for implantation.

The plan would modify the program drawn up to help domestic agricultural interests better cope with Japan's entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership and a trade accord with the European Union. Funding is expected to exceed the 320 billion yen ($2.93 billion) budgeted for the previous fiscal year.

The funds will help food exporters set up facilities necessary for complying with international sanitary standards. Subsidies for building air showers and advanced refrigeration units will be provided as well as for the refurbishment of existing equipment.

In order to compete better with cheap U.S. imports, the government will ease requirements for subsidies so that small-to-midsize farmers can afford the facilities and equipment needed for raising livestock.

The government will encourage private-sector businesses, such as those involved in logistics and food processing, to enter agriculture and build cross-regional supply networks better equipped to compete with imports. The package also contains provisions to help prevent smuggling out of the country of wagyu germ lines and seedlings of fruit and plant varieties protected by intellectual property rights.

A group that advises small-to-midsize companies on expanding to new markets overseas will be expanded. Partnerships with farming cooperatives and tourism associations across the nation will be strengthened to spur exports of local specialties.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media