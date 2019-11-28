Japan readies plan to strengthen its farmers ahead of US trade pact

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will roll out a package aimed at helping farmers take full advantage of the coming bilateral trade deal with the U.S. and supporting those who might be hurt by a flood of cheaper imports.

The Japan-U.S. trade deal is described as an initial phase of a broader agreement and is set to go into effect in January. To take advantage of the higher amount of Japanese beef exports eligible for reduced tariffs under the agreement, the package will provide subsidies to wagyu beef ranchers to help boost cattle counts, including assistance increasing the production of wagyu zygotes for implantation.

The plan would modify the program drawn up to help domestic agricultural interests better cope with Japan's entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership and a trade accord with the European Union. Funding is expected to exceed the 320 billion yen ($2.93 billion) budgeted for the previous fiscal year.

The funds will help food exporters set up facilities necessary for complying with international sanitary standards. Subsidies for building air showers and advanced refrigeration units will be provided as well as for the refurbishment of existing equipment.

In order to compete better with cheap U.S. imports, the government will ease requirements for subsidies so that small-to-midsize farmers can afford the facilities and equipment needed for raising livestock.

The government will encourage private-sector businesses, such as those involved in logistics and food processing, to enter agriculture and build cross-regional supply networks better equipped to compete with imports. The package also contains provisions to help prevent smuggling out of the country of wagyu germ lines and seedlings of fruit and plant varieties protected by intellectual property rights.

A group that advises small-to-midsize companies on expanding to new markets overseas will be expanded. Partnerships with farming cooperatives and tourism associations across the nation will be strengthened to spur exports of local specialties.