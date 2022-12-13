ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan ruling parties call China 'challenge' in defense strategy

Upgraded documents seek 'counterstrike capability' in shift in postwar approach

A helicopter lands on the Izumo, a Japanese multipurpose destroyer. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi)
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's ruling parties on Monday agreed on a National Security Strategy update that calls China an "unprecedented strategic challenge" to the international order, laying the groundwork for bolstering the nation's defense capabilities.

The document, which outlines Japan's basic diplomatic and defense policy, is being revised for the first time since its creation in 2013, along with the National Defense Strategy and the National Defense Program Guidelines. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and partner Komeito will announce details of their agreement Tuesday, with the updates headed for cabinet approval as early as this week.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close