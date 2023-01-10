ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan's Defense Ministry to set up cyber department at its academy

Training to start in 2028 if approved by agency; other efforts already underway

The March 2022 graduation ceremony at Japan's National Defense Academy in the Kanagawa prefecture city of Yokosuka. (Pool photo)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Ministry of Defense is considering establishing a new cyber department at the National Defense Academy in fiscal 2027 to train candidates with strengths in the field, which is gaining importance in defense, for executive positions in the Self-Defense Forces.

The academy expects to begin accepting students in April 2028. Students will learn practical skills such as how to detect viruses and other malware or check for network vulnerabilities, and learn other cyber-specific technologies.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close