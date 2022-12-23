ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan's Kishida pledges 'bold investment' in people, startups

Leader highlights growth areas like decarbonization to unlock country's potential

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a conference in Tokyo on Dec. 23. (Photo by Yo Inoue)
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- As a volatile year draws to a close with inflation and high prices straining businesses and households, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed his government's intention to ramp up investment in various fields, from human resources to startups.

"We will promote bold investments and reforms to concentrate our country's people and money" in fields like startups, innovations and decarbonization, he told an audience of businesspeople at the "2022 Special Lecture" event hosted by Nikkei, TV Tokyo Holdings and the Japan Center for Economic Research on Friday in Tokyo.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close