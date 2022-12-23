Japan's Kishida pledges 'bold investment' in people, startups

TOKYO -- As a volatile year draws to a close with inflation and high prices straining businesses and households, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed his government's intention to ramp up investment in various fields, from human resources to startups.

"We will promote bold investments and reforms to concentrate our country's people and money" in fields like startups, innovations and decarbonization, he told an audience of businesspeople at the "2022 Special Lecture" event hosted by Nikkei, TV Tokyo Holdings and the Japan Center for Economic Research on Friday in Tokyo.