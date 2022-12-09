Japan's Kishida seeks $7bn in tax hikes for defense buildup

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to bring in over 1 trillion yen ($7 billion) a year through tax hikes by fiscal 2027 to help fund a major increase in defense spending.

At a policy roundtable held Thursday, Kishida asked the ruling parties' respective tax policy commissions to look into which levies can be raised and when. The government will "consider a phased implementation over multiple years up to fiscal 2027," he said, with the starting time frame to be determined based on the state of the economy.