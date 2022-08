TOKYO -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to retain ruling Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi in a cabinet and party leadership reshuffle slated for Wednesday, Nikkei has learned.

Kishida spoke with Motegi and other senior LDP members on Friday to conveyed his plans. Besides Motegi, LDP Vice President Taro Aso is expected to keep his post. He will meet with other party members on Monday to secure their support.