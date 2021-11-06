ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan's Kishida to tap ex-defense chief Hayashi as foreign minister

Japan's new top diplomat to be officially chosen on Wednesday

Former Defense Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has been selected as foreign minister in Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet. He is to be formally appointed Nov. 10.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has decided to appoint former Defense Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as foreign minister, Nikkei has learned. The new cabinet is expected to be formed on Wednesday. 

Kishida has told executives of the parties in the ruling coalition of his decision.

The move comes after Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party appointed former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to the No. 2 post of secretary-general. At the moment, Kishida is doubling as foreign minister. 

Hayashi belongs to Kishida's faction within the LDP and previously served as education minister and agriculture minister. 

