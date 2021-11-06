Japan's Kishida to tap ex-defense chief Hayashi as foreign minister

TOKYO -- Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida has decided to appoint former Defense Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as foreign minister, Nikkei has learned. The new cabinet is expected to be formed on Wednesday.

Kishida has told executives of the parties in the ruling coalition of his decision.

The move comes after Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party appointed former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to the No. 2 post of secretary-general. At the moment, Kishida is doubling as foreign minister.

Hayashi belongs to Kishida's faction within the LDP and previously served as education minister and agriculture minister.