Japan's Kishida unveils tax breaks to foster domestic chip production

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced the outline of an economic stimulus plan featuring tax breaks to spur domestic investment in such areas as semiconductors and batteries, along with measures to spur wage growth.

Kishida explained the five main points of the package: protecting people from the impact of rising prices; spurring sustained wage and income gains; domestic investment that boosts the economy's growth potential; social reform that "makes change into a strength"; and public safety and security, including national resilience.