ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan's Kishida unveils tax breaks to foster domestic chip production

Government to weigh extension of subsidies to ease inflation pain

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sept. 25 set out the main points of the government's planned stimulus package. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)
HIROYUKI AKIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced the outline of an economic stimulus plan featuring tax breaks to spur domestic investment in such areas as semiconductors and batteries, along with measures to spur wage growth.

Kishida explained the five main points of the package: protecting people from the impact of rising prices; spurring sustained wage and income gains; domestic investment that boosts the economy's growth potential; social reform that "makes change into a strength"; and public safety and security, including national resilience.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more