TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sought to boost his flagging fortunes by pledging to prioritize an economic package to help combat inflation.

"What I have in my mind right now is one thing: 'Never miss the flow of change, seize it,'" Kishida said Monday in a policy speech to mark the opening of a parliamentary session. "The No. 1 priority is the economy. I am determined to take unprecedented bold steps."