Japan's PM Kishida backpedals on raising tax on investment income

TOKYO -- Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is already backpedaling on one of his major policies, after markets reacted coolly to his proposal to raise taxes on investment income.

"Much attention has been focused only on the [taxation] issue, and there are widespread misperceptions that we will do it immediately," Kishida stated during a Fuji TV program on Sunday.

A week ago Kishida had suggested at his first news conference that raising the tax on capital gains and dividends was "one option" to foster economic growth. Some commentators called the idea a symbol of Kishida's redistributive economic policy.

However, Kishida's suggestion raised concerns that the new policy might hinder the country's goal of lifting investment. Some market participants began calling the recent decline in Japanese stocks the "Kishida shock."

In response, Kishida said: "If my thinking is having an impact [on the stock market], I need to clear up the misunderstanding," adding that "growth is the key to distribution. The basic idea is that growth is first and foremost in importance."

At present, Japan imposes a flat tax of 20% on investment income. Because of this, the burden of income and resident taxes peaks around annual incomes of 100 million yen ($900,000). Some critics have pointed out that this 100 million yen "barrier" is causing inequality.

Kishida has pledged to kick off "a positive cycle of growth and distribution to create an economy where people can prosper." Based on this pledge, the prime minister suggested a tax reform, prompting proposals such as lifting the tax above 20%, or gradually raising it for high-income earners.

Investors on the Tokyo stock market have taken Kishida's latest comments positively, with the blue-chip Nikkei Stock Average rising more than 500 points, or 1.9%, at one point on Monday.