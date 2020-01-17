Japan's Shikoku Electric ordered to freeze nuclear reactor

OSAKA -- Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power has received a court order to suspend the No. 3 reactor at its Ikata nuclear power station in the western prefecture of Ehime.

The Hiroshima High Court's suspension order takes effect immediately, dealing a new blow to a nuclear industry that has struggled to regain its footing since the tsunami-triggered Fukushima disaster back in 2011. The Ikata reactor is currently down for regular maintenance, but Shikoku Electric had been planning for a restart in April.

The court overturned a lower court ruling issued last March. Three plaintiffs living on islands in Yamaguchi Prefecture, within 50 km of the reactor, had asked for a suspension citing concerns that a volcanic eruption by Mount Aso could cause a major disaster. The mountain is roughly 130 km away.

The plaintiffs appealed immediately after their claim was rejected, and the Hiroshima High Court took their side.