ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan's next PM Kishida sticks with Motegi as foreign minister

Leader calls for party unity ahead of upcoming parliamentary race

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who has been in the role since 2019, is expected to stay on under the new government. (Photo by Kosuke Imamura)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Fumio Kishida, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to reappoint Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister.

Kishida is set to be elected Japan's 100th prime minister at an extraordinary parliamentary session on Monday, and intends to appoint his cabinet that same day.

Motegi has served as foreign minister since September 2019, when he was appointed under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is acting chief of the ruling party's Takeshita faction.

"I want to demonstrate unity within the party, and a strong resolve that we will head into the lower house election together," Kishida said of the new cabinet and LDP leadership team at a Friday news conference. The lower house's current term ends on Oct. 21, and Kishida is expected to dissolve the chamber in a few weeks for a vote in early November.

"We must tackle economic policies in earnest in order to protect the people's livelihoods," he said at a party meeting.

Kishida will also name Shunichi Suzuki, a member of the LDP's powerful Aso faction, to replace longtime Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Suzuki led the group of lawmakers who endorsed Kishida for the leadership race, and is Aso's brother-in-law.

Kishida is expected to name the Hosoda faction's Hirokazu Matsuno as chief cabinet secretary, who serves as the prime minister's right-hand man. Matsuno was education and science minister in the Abe government.

Seiji Kihara and Yoshihiko Isozaki, both from Kishida's own faction, will be named deputy chief cabinet secretaries.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more