Japan's next PM Kishida sticks with Motegi as foreign minister

TOKYO -- Fumio Kishida, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to reappoint Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister.

Kishida is set to be elected Japan's 100th prime minister at an extraordinary parliamentary session on Monday, and intends to appoint his cabinet that same day.

Motegi has served as foreign minister since September 2019, when he was appointed under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is acting chief of the ruling party's Takeshita faction.

"I want to demonstrate unity within the party, and a strong resolve that we will head into the lower house election together," Kishida said of the new cabinet and LDP leadership team at a Friday news conference. The lower house's current term ends on Oct. 21, and Kishida is expected to dissolve the chamber in a few weeks for a vote in early November.

"We must tackle economic policies in earnest in order to protect the people's livelihoods," he said at a party meeting.

Kishida will also name Shunichi Suzuki, a member of the LDP's powerful Aso faction, to replace longtime Finance Minister Taro Aso.

Suzuki led the group of lawmakers who endorsed Kishida for the leadership race, and is Aso's brother-in-law.

Kishida is expected to name the Hosoda faction's Hirokazu Matsuno as chief cabinet secretary, who serves as the prime minister's right-hand man. Matsuno was education and science minister in the Abe government.

Seiji Kihara and Yoshihiko Isozaki, both from Kishida's own faction, will be named deputy chief cabinet secretaries.