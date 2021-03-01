ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan's public stays negative toward Suga, at 44% approval

Large majority favors some extension of COVID emergency: Nikkei poll

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addresses a news conference on the coronavirus disease    © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The approval rating of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government remains mired below the break-even line, with 44% expressing support for Japan's leader, according to a Nikkei-TV Tokyo poll published Sunday, essentially unchanged from 43% in January.

Disapproval stood at 48%, close to the 50% reported in January, and outpaced approval for the third month in a row.

A lack of leadership was cited by 46% of those who did not support Suga, while 35% expressed dissatisfaction with the operation of government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and 23% professed a lack of confidence in the prime minister's character, up 5 points from the previous month.

Suga faces controversy over his oldest son, who works for a satellite broadcaster, wining and dining top communications bureaucrats. Among respondents, 69% said they could not accept the prime minister's explanation so far of his son's actions, while only 19% said they did.

As for Suga extending the COVID-19 state of emergency for the Tokyo area to March 7, 57% approved of extensions for certain regions while 26% said it should be done for the entire country, giving a total of 83% in favor of extensions.

In the greater Tokyo region, 17% said they favored a total lifting of the emergency. Older respondents were less likely to support a total lifting, with only 7% of those 60 or older backing the idea.

However, 56% said they approved of the government's approach to vaccination, compared with 34% who were dissatisfied. Only 31% said they would pursue an inoculation as soon as possible, but that figure was 18 points higher than in December. Some 57% said they wanted to see the side effects before receiving a vaccination.

As for what dissatisfied respondents about the nation's COVID-19 immunization policy, 46% cited the slowness to develop a vaccine at home, the most common answer.

The poll was conducted Friday through Sunday with 974 people contacted via telephone. The response rate was 44.9%.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more