ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Politics

Japan's ruling LDP wins four of five seats in Diet by-elections

Emboldened coalition seen as likely to press PM Kishida to call snap election

Liberal Democratic Party candidate Arfiya Eri, left, addresses supporters in the early hours of April 24 after being projected to win a lower house seat in Chiba prefecture. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party won four of the five seats contested in Diet by-elections on Sunday, a strong showing likely to lead to calls for him to dissolve the lower house soon.

The LDP secured two lower house seats in Yamaguchi prefecture, including the seat once held by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It also won a lower house seat in Chiba prefecture and an upper house seat in Oita prefecture. Among the five seats contested, the LDP had three before the by-election.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close