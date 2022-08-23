ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan seeks attack drones in record $40bn defense budget request

Hypersonic weapons research, long-range missiles on Tokyo's priority list

An MQ-9 Reaper drone flies by during a training mission at a U.S. Air Force base.   © Reuters
RYO NEMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Combat drones, research on hypersonic weapons and mass production of long-range missiles are on the Japanese Defense Ministry's wish list in its record 5.59 trillion yen ($40.7 billion) budget request for fiscal 2023.

The ministry aims to introduce unmanned vehicles that can be used directly in combat, rather than just for surveillance and intelligence gathering. It sees the speedy acquisition and introduction of such drones as necessary to gain an edge in combat while minimizing human casualties. The ministry conveyed its plans to lawmakers from Japan's ruling coalition Monday.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close