Japan senior official central to son of Suga scandal resigns

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- A senior press official of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet has resigned, the government said Monday, after she drew fire over an ethics scandal involving the premier's eldest son.

Cabinet Public Relations Secretary Makiko Yamada, who moderates Suga's news conferences, has been hospitalized, a government source said. The reason for her hospitalization remains unknown. She was due to appear in parliament to face questioning over the scandal later Monday.

Yamada came under criticism after she was found to have been treated to an expensive dinner in 2019 by Seigo Suga, who works for Tohokushinsha Film Corp. At the time, she was a senior bureaucrat at the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. The company runs a satellite broadcasting business.