Japan set to release Fukushima water into the ocean

TOKYO -- Japan is set to officially decide on releasing the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant treated water into the ocean as early as this month, amid opposition from the fishing industry, which is worried about its reputation.

Keeping water at the site, where the devastating tsunami in 2011 led to a nuclear accident, could affect decommissioning. The government's decision about the disposal of the water is expected to speed decomissioning.

The release would occur after 2022, following the construction of facilities and creating regulatory procedures.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato talked with the chairman of the Japan Fisheries Cooperatives Zengyoren on Thursday about the treated water. Zengyoren, a fishing industry lobby, opposed releasing the water.

Kato told reporters that a "decision on the treated water should be made quickly to avoid delays in decommissioning."