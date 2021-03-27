Japan steps up scrutiny of land buyers near defense sites and US bases

TOKYO -- Long-considered an overlooked national security vulnerability, Japan will start paying closer attention to just who is buying land close to sensitive areas, aiming to thwart hostile actors from conducting espionage or disrupting operations at defense bases, nuclear plants and other such facilities.

The cabinet approved a bill to do that on Friday and will submit it to parliament for final passage.

The lack of information regarding land purchases near Japan Self-Defense Forces bases and on remote islands has "long been considered a problem," Hachiro Okonogi, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, told reporters on Friday.

"The bill is an extremely important first step toward resolving this long-standing issue," said Okonogi, who is also Japan's minister in charge of territorial issues. The cabinet wants parliament to pass the bill in the current Diet session and have it take effect as early as April 2022.

Sales of land within roughly a kilometer of SDF and Japan Coast Guard facilities, U.S. military bases, nuclear plants or other key infrastructure would need to be reported in advance to the government, as would sales on remote islands. Japan will screen buyers using residential records and other resources.

The Naha base of Japan Air Self-Defense Force in Okinawa. The government will tighten oversight of land purchase near defense bases and border islands due to overseas security concerns. © Kyodo

"In order for Japan to stay in lockstep with the Biden administration, which values U.S. alliances, Japan needs to set certain restrictions on land deals for security purposes," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities. "It makes sense to bolster frameworks to prevent disruptions at important facilities so we can dispel uncertainties in Japan's economy and in companies' medium- to long-term strategies."

Extra scrutiny will be conducted on plots above a certain size near SDF command centers or on islands near maritime borders, with prospective buyers required to report their names, addresses, nationalities and plans for the land.

Landowners involved in suspicious actions, like jamming radio waves or wiretapping nearby facilities, initially will receive a warning, followed by an order, to cease those activities. Those who refuse would face up to two years in prison or a maximum fine of 2 million yen ($18,200).

Submitting false information about the sale, or failing to report the deal in the advance, would carry a sentence of up to six months or a maximum fine of 1 million yen, regardless of whether the landowners are involved in illicit activities.

Japan will specify the areas that fall under each set of restrictions based on input from an expert panel to be launched as early as fiscal 2022. Tokyo also will craft a basic strategy to prevent illicit activities on sensitive land after the bill takes effect.

Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, expressed concern that stringent limits on land deals would infringe upon individual liberties and privacy. In response, the bill was amended to call explicitly for the "bare minimum" of restrictions. Plots in urban areas, which tend to change hands frequently, may be exempt as well.

The reporting requirement applies to both Japanese and foreign prospective landowners. The government thinks this will ensure coverage of purchases involving Japanese companies backed by foreign funds.

"It's good that the bill does not discriminate between Japanese and foreign landowners," said Doshisha University professor Nobukatsu Kanehara. "It's not just foreign companies that pose a potential threat."

From left, Doshisha University professor Nobukatsu Kanehara, Daiwa Securities chief market economist Mari Iwashita and Himeji University professor Hideki Hirano give their insights on the security bill to Nikkei. (Photos by Susumu Kuronuma)

Kanehara also supported the idea of limiting the restrictions. "We can't limit free property deals in Japan, nor should we," he said.

Iwashita also cited the need to strike a balance with free economic activity.

"But Japan does need to protect itself to a certain extent," she said. "The national government should work closely with municipal governments and create a system to keep businesses in these areas updated on their requirements."

Others think the bill does not go far enough. The legislation "reportedly is not expected to include forests and farmland, which Chinese buyers have been snapping up, in its pre-reporting requirements," Himeji University professor Hideki Hirano said.

"Security is not just about defense capabilities and territory, but also about a range of other issues like energy, water, food, metal deposits and medical supplies," he said.

Limited restrictions will not prevent the illicit use of Japanese land in general, Hirano said.

"Few advanced economies have spotty land surveys and large tracts of lands without a known owner like Japan," he said.

The bill also responds to growing property purchases by foreign actors. A South Korean company bought land near a Maritime SDF facility in 2013. A Chinese buyer acquired woodlands near the Air SDF's Chitose base in Hokkaido, according to a 2014 report to the local city council.

"Land deals involving foreign players are on the rise, and it's important to gain a full picture of these deals from a security perspective as well," Kanehara said.