Japan succession race kicks off, starring Abe's deputies and rival

TOKYO -- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's abrupt resignation has thrown the ruling Liberal Democratic Party into a scramble to find the next leader. With the longest-reigning Japanese leader having no heir apparent, the race is likely to be fought among some of his closest deputies, along with an archrival who has long vied for the post.

The LDP is expected to hold an election to chose the next leader by mid-September. The winner of that race will become Japan's prime minister, who will face the challenge of containing the coronavirus outbreak while nurturing the battered economy back to health.

Among the names being floated as potential successors are Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, Abe's loyal right-hand man; Shigeru Ishiba, the prime minister's longtime rival who once served as defense minister; and Fumio Kishida, the former foreign minister.

Abe has not groomed an heir apparent, and the outcome remains uncertain. The party is likely to opt for a simple election among parliamentary members that places heavy weight on the wishes of influential factions.

"The biggest issue is who is going to succeed," said Takashi Mikuriya, a fellow at the University of Tokyo's Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology. "He has not made full efforts to groom next-generation leaders. And that is going to backfire."

Patrick Cronin, an East Asia expert at the Hudson Institute, credits Abe, Suga and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso for steady leadership but sees Abe's departure as an indication that the "nucleus of septuagenarians is now giving away to a younger generation of Japanese political leaders."

"Transitions are exciting times, but they are also periods of heightened uncertainty and vulnerability," he added. "We should not be afraid of change but rather see it as an opportunity to make adjustments in order to deal with tomorrow's challenges."

Shigeru Ishiba, a former defense minister, served as Abe's minister for regional economic revitalization. (Photo by Shihoko Nakaoka)

Senior LDP officials held an emergency meeting Friday and tasked party Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai with deciding on the timeline and the selection method. A final decision will be made on Tuesday.

Ishiba, signaling his intentions to enter the race, held a meeting of his party faction on Friday. Ishiba, who also served as LDP secretary-general, leads other party members as a potential successor in opinion surveys. He beat Abe for the first time as the preferred prime minister in a Nikkei opinion survey in July among LDP supporters.

Ishiba has run for LDP president three times to date. In 2012, he took the most votes among regional party officials and supporters. But Abe came from behind in the vote among LDP legislators. Ishiba lost a rematch against Abe in 2018.

Ishiba's faction, however, is made up of only 19 members -- one person shy of the 20 people needed to nominate a candidate for LDP leader. That would put Ishiba at a considerable disadvantage if the voters are mostly composed of lawmakers.

"The biggest benefit of being a party member is the chance to elect the party leader," said Ishiba, arguing that all party members should be allowed to vote. "To deny this opportunity would be akin to an act of disloyalty to party members,"

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, now the ruling LDP's policy chief, speaks in the lower house budget committee. (Photo by Uichiro Kasai)

Kishida, who is the current chair of the LDP's powerful Policy Research Council, leads the fourth-ranked LDP faction. If he throws his hat in the ring, this would be his first leadership campaign after passing on the chance in 2018 despite encouragement from his faction.

Kishida will depend on support from the leading Hosoda faction, as well from the Aso faction, the second largest. But it remains an open question if both factions will indeed rally around him.

For one, Kishida sits near the bottom of opinion polls, which critics say does not give him much clout in messaging. Among younger lawmakers, there are misgivings about Kishida being the face of the party in the run-up to the next lower house election.

Suga has quickly gained traction as a likely candidate to replace Abe. He has served as the cornerstone of the cabinet since Abe began his second stint as prime minister in December 2012.

Suga also commands extensive connections to Nikai and the Komeito party, the junior coalition partner. Although Suga has not joined any party factions, he has received ample support from legislators unaffiliated with factions.

Defense Minister Taro Kono is also seen as a potential candidate to succeed Abe.

Defense Minister Taro Kono, a member of the Aso faction, has expressed interest in the race. Aso at one point appeared to favor Kishida as Abe's replacement, but others in Aso's faction say such backing should go to Kono instead.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, a member of the third-ranked Takeshita faction, could also join the race. However, the Takeshita faction was split during the LDP leader race in 2018, with members in the upper house backing Ishiba and most lower-house faction members voting for Abe.

Environmental Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who has placed high in opinion polls for potential successors, has so far given no definite indication of whether he will enter the race.

"The work of the prime minister is not something that can be done alone," said Koizumi. "Without the support of colleagues, there is no starting point."

The LDP president serves three-year terms, and the election for the seat is usually held when the tenure comes to a close. Party officials and supporters across the country, as well as national legislators, cast votes.

In the event that the party president steps down before the current term is over, the party is allowed to take a short cut.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks to reporters at the ministry in August. (Photo by Masaya Kato)

In that scenario, legislators are allotted one vote each. But unlike a normal intraparty election, each prefecture can only submit three votes. Nikai hinted Friday that he could opt for this route.

The cabinet is expected to resign en masse after the new LDP leader is elected. Afterwards, the election of the prime minister will be held during an extraordinary plenary session of the Diet, to be convened as soon as possible.

The newly elected prime minister will immediately start assembling a cabinet and launch the new government.

Because Abe was originally due to step down in September 2021, the first term of the new LDP leader will last until that date.

The next prime minister will face the monumental task of managing the coronavirus pandemic and reviving the economy. But legislators are starting to shift toward inward-looking politicking, which could spell a return to governance centered around party factions.

Although Abe was unable to amend the constitution during his watch, the mood for change is still there. There is also a political mandate to stimulate the economy. But Abe has launched several initiatives on the foreign policy front, and his resignation leaves the impression that they will remain only halfway done.