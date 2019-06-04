Japan to create agricultural export promotion body

TOKYO -- Japan wants to expand its farm, fishery and forestry exports and will set up a new "one-stop shop" to handle the job.

A task force chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga decided on Tuesday to establish the new organization, tentatively called the Headquarters for Promotion of Agricultural, Forestry and Fishery Products and Food Exports.

"I want relevant ministries and agencies to swiftly formulate specific measures, including development of legal systems, to set up an organization to promote exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in an integrated and strategic fashion," said Suga. The new body will operate under the agriculture ministry and will also handle negotiations with other countries and dealing with their import regulations.

The headquarters, which is slated to begin operating as early as next spring, will be included in the government's Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform for the current fiscal year to be compiled later this month. The government will submit the bill to the extraordinary Diet session this fall for inclusion in next year's budget.

At present, the health ministry is responsible for ensuring that Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products comply with other countries' health and safety standards. Critics say the procedures take too long because the ministry is not charged with promoting exports.

Most of the health ministry's export screening functions will be transferred to the new organization to speed up procedures. Screenings will also be made available to private-sector institutions to encourage farmers to seek export markets for their products.