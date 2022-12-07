Japan to develop joint 'counterattack capability' plan with U.S.

TOKYO -- Japan will prepare a joint operational plan with the U.S. military for a "counterattack capability" to strike missile launch sites, aiming to improve the accuracy of counterattacks by using information obtained by the U.S. military through satellites, Nikkei has learned.

According to sources, the Japanese government will begin discussions with the U.S. military after it formally decides to possess a counterattack capability through revising three defense documents, including the national security strategy, which is expected to be done at the end of the year.