TOKYO -- The Japanese government is planning to ease regulations for medical artificial intelligence software to boost the domestic market, Nikkei has learned.

Japan plans to allow companies to update medical artificial intelligence software without regulatory approval by the end of 2022.

Government to allow updates without regulatory approval, shorten review process

