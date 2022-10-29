Japan to establish Self-Defense Forces 'joint command' in 2024

TOKYO -- Japan is moving to set up a new joint command system and a new commanding officer position so its three Self-Defense Force units can better coordinate with one another and the U.S. military in emergencies, Nikkei has learned. The restructuring could take place as soon as 2024 as the nation remains vigilant should any crisis develop in the Taiwan Strait.

The officer will oversee the operations of Japan's Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces, and closely communicate with his U.S. counterpart.