Japan to form Digital Policy Agency led by private-sector figure

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's new government plans to establish an agency for digital policy by fall 2021 to unify policymaking on information technology, Nikkei has learned.

Suga instructed his digital affairs minister, Takuya Hirai, to fast-track preparations for the agency on Thursday, the new prime minister's first day in office. The government will consider proposals to have a figure from the private sector lead the new office to better align policy with the latest technology trends.

The agency is meant to remedy Japan's halfhearted embrace of electronic government and poor coordination on promoting technology -- problems exposed in Tokyo's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Technical snags slowed Japan's payments this spring of 100,000 yen ($951) to each household to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic. The government had aimed to get the money out quickly, but the time it took for local governments in outlying areas to confirm bank account information for direct deposits bogged down the process.

Sharing of information on coronavirus infections among the central and local governments, medical institutions and health centers -- some of which still use fax machines -- has been stymied as well. Japan has yet to establish a single consistent format for collecting and analyzing this data.

Japan has consistently fallen short of the world's top 10 countries in United Nations rankings of e-government adoption, placing 14th in 2020.

Top-ranked Denmark and second-ranked South Korea both have digital policy units whose purviews cut across traditional boundaries between government ministries.