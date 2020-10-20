Japan to form cross-sector cyberdefense institution

TOKYO -- Japan will set up a unit spanning industry, government and academia to counter cyberattacks, Nikkei learned Tuesday. The new unit will create a system to record and analyze cyberattacks to pave the way for joint studies by the unit involving more than 20 companies and universities.

Japan lags far behind other countries in defending against cyberattacks and often relies on foreign companies for cybersecurity. As the technological gap poses serious risks to national security, the government decided to develop domesticpersonnel and businesses through three-sector collaboration.

The National Institute of Information and Communications Technology will create the system to analyze cyberattacks in fiscal 2021 at a cost of 2 billion yen ($19 million). It will be followed by the establishment of the three-sector unit in fiscal 2022.

When a company or other entity in Japan reports a cyberattack, the joint unit will create an online network masquerading as the entity to draw the attack to itself. It will then monitor and analyze the attack's techniques and related information, and identify the attacker.

The unit also will advise the entity on how to cope with the attack and its effects.

Having more information on attack techniques will improve defenses against them. But because Japan does not yet fully share such information, the government will strive to rapidly improve the nation's capabilities by focusing efforts on the joint unit.

Companies and universities participating in the project will develop antivirus systems and equipment based on shared information. Among those considering participation are Hitachi, NEC, Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric, Yokogawa Denki, the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone group, Waseda University and Kobe University, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity, which leads Japan's cybersecurity, is expected to provide data on cyberattacks and related matters.

The government will allow other companies and universities to take part in the project after screening. The unit's analyses and defenses will be compiled as a textbook for training new experts.

At present, Japan has only an estimated 9% of the cybersecurity experts it needs. "Japan does not have a system to nurture competent [cybersecurity] engineers," said Takeshi Doi of MS&AD Interisk Research & Consulting. "The employment of security engineers is limited, and few companies offer high pay for them."

In many cases, the treatment of cybersecurity experts is the same as that of engineers in other fields, Doi said.

According to the 2020 global cybersecurity rankings by Harvard University, the U.S. ranks first and is followed by China and Britain, while Japan stands in ninth place. In addition, Japan ranks 20th in the capacity to monitor possible attacks.

Japan's cybersecurity will fall furtherinto the hands of other countries if it keeps relying on foreign companies for defense against cyberattacks. Advancing the industry-government-academia studies should allow it to become self-sufficient in cybersecurity.