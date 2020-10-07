ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan to lift 14-day quarantine for reentering business travelers

Foreign nationals and Japanese can skip isolation by submitting 'action plans'

Foreign nationals line up in front of a medical checkpoint at Narita International Airport, outside of Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 24. The government is making it easier for business travelers to reenter the country. (Photo by Rie Ishii)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan plans to permit Japanese and foreign national business travelers with residency status to reenter the country without having to isolate for two weeks, Nikkei has learned.

The two-week self-quarantine measure will be waived for returning business travelers who submit an action plan. The travelers will also have to refrain from using public transit.

A final decision on the easier reentry procedure is to come sometime this month.

Japan is easing the isolation restriction to make it easier for employees to travel and to encourage the resumption of economic activity.

The government has been reviewing its entry and exit restrictions. On Oct. 1, it began allowing foreign nationals who plan to stay in Japan for three months or longer to enter the country.

Before the new measure, an average of 2,000 foreign nationals were entering Japan each day.

Japan's three major airports -- Narita International Airport, near Tokyo; Haneda Airport, in Tokyo; and Kansai International Airport, in Osaka -- combined can administer 10,000 PCR tests a day.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has ordered that international traffic be expanded at an accelerated pace so that the testing capacity can be fully utilized.

The new measure exempts Japan residents who leave the country on business from isolating themselves in a hotel or in their home for two weeks upon their return. All Japan residents traveling on business, regardless of their destination, qualify for the exemption.

But for the time being, quotas will be established based on airport testing capacity.

Those who wish to use the eased reentry procedure must submit an action plan to the quarantine office at the Japan airport they use showing where they will be staying and their travel routes for the two weeks after their arrival.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close