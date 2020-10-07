Japan to lift 14-day quarantine for reentering business travelers

TOKYO -- Japan plans to permit Japanese and foreign national business travelers with residency status to reenter the country without having to isolate for two weeks, Nikkei has learned.

The two-week self-quarantine measure will be waived for returning business travelers who submit an action plan. The travelers will also have to refrain from using public transit.

A final decision on the easier reentry procedure is to come sometime this month.

Japan is easing the isolation restriction to make it easier for employees to travel and to encourage the resumption of economic activity.

The government has been reviewing its entry and exit restrictions. On Oct. 1, it began allowing foreign nationals who plan to stay in Japan for three months or longer to enter the country.

Before the new measure, an average of 2,000 foreign nationals were entering Japan each day.

Japan's three major airports -- Narita International Airport, near Tokyo; Haneda Airport, in Tokyo; and Kansai International Airport, in Osaka -- combined can administer 10,000 PCR tests a day.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has ordered that international traffic be expanded at an accelerated pace so that the testing capacity can be fully utilized.

The new measure exempts Japan residents who leave the country on business from isolating themselves in a hotel or in their home for two weeks upon their return. All Japan residents traveling on business, regardless of their destination, qualify for the exemption.

But for the time being, quotas will be established based on airport testing capacity.

Those who wish to use the eased reentry procedure must submit an action plan to the quarantine office at the Japan airport they use showing where they will be staying and their travel routes for the two weeks after their arrival.