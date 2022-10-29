ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan to overhaul missile alert system after confusing mishaps

North Korean threat prompts reevaluation of safety measures

North Korea's continued missile testing highlights the need to bolster the J-Alert warning system. (KCNA via Reuters)
HIROSHI ASAHINA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will revamp the J-Alert emergency missile warning system after recent mishaps following North Korean launches cast doubts on its usefulness.

The warning system was used for the first time in five years on Oct. 4, when North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile that passed over Japanese territory. The missile flew over the northern part of the country, but an alert was mistakenly issued for a series of remote islands in the Pacific Ocean, which had little chance of being affected by the missile.

