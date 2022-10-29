Japan to overhaul missile alert system after confusing mishaps

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will revamp the J-Alert emergency missile warning system after recent mishaps following North Korean launches cast doubts on its usefulness.

The warning system was used for the first time in five years on Oct. 4, when North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile that passed over Japanese territory. The missile flew over the northern part of the country, but an alert was mistakenly issued for a series of remote islands in the Pacific Ocean, which had little chance of being affected by the missile.