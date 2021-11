Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to seek 700 billion yen ($6.1 billion) in additional funding for defense in the fiscal 2021 supplementary budget, Nikkei has learned.

Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors seen boarding a ship. Japan will add a record $6.1 billion to the Fiscal 2021 budget to bolster defense capabilities. (Photo courtesy of the JMSDF)

Japan to raise defense spending by $6.1bn this year

