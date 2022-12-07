ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Japan to work with U.S. on joint counterattack capability plan

Allies to cooperate on intelligence-gathering and surveillance

The Japanese government will begin discussions with the U.S. military after it revises three defense documents in order to possess a counterattack capability. (Photo courtesy of the Maritime Staff Office)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will prepare a joint operational plan with the U.S. military for a "counterattack capability" to strike missile launch sites, aiming to improve the accuracy of counterattacks by using information obtained by the U.S. military through satellites, Nikkei has learned.

According to sources, the Japanese government will begin discussions with the U.S. military after it formally decides to possess a counterattack capability through revising three defense documents, including the national security strategy, which is expected to be done at the end of the year.

