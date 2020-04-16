ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan vows to buy excess medical gear if companies raise output

Abe enlists industry giants to alleviate mask and ventilator shortage

TAITO KUROSE, Nikkei staff writer
Surplus protective gear, such as masks and gowns, and medical equipment would be purchased by the government to go into the nation's reserves.   © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday urged manufacturers of protective gear and medical equipment to boost output as part of the country's coronavirus response, promising to buy any excess materials.

Abe cited N95 masks, disinfectants, medical gowns and ventilators as "a critical necessity" for medical staff during a video meeting with executives from businesses such as health products maker Kao, cosmetics company Shiseido, Sony and Toyota Motor. Some of these companies are realigning production to begin making medical products.

"We need to establish a supply chain for important materials within Japan," he said. "The government will buy what doesn't get sold for our reserves."

Abe hopes to pass a draft supplementary budget related to the coronavirus by the end of April. The proposed budget includes funding for the initiative, the prime minister said Wednesday, and he will "not hesitate to tap into emergency reserves if necessary."

Despite the shortage in protective medical gear, companies are reluctant to make capital investments, worried about what to do with the excess capacity once the outbreak ends. Some in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have urged the government to buy the bulk of such supplies to minimize risks for the businesses.

Sony has said it will contribute to ventilator production, aiming to start output in as little as three months and supply more than 1,000 units. Toyota said it will produce protective masks, and the automaker also committed to using its production methods to help ventilator makers.

Textile maker Teijin will start producing medical gowns by the end of the month, with plans to churn out 9 million units by the end of June. Koken is investing in a domestic plan to double its output of N95 masks, while Kao and Shiseido said they built production lines for disinfectant.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close