ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Politics

Japan weighs hypersonic missile deployment by 2030 to boost deterrence

Chinese and North Korean threat spurs push for stronger counterstrike capability

A Tomahawk cruise missile is launched from a U.S. destroyer in 2011. Japan could acquire these missiles as a first step toward gaining hypersonic capabilities. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images/Kyodo)
RYO NEMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Defense Ministry is considering the deployment of hypersonic missiles by 2030, seeking to bolster counterstrike capabilities to deter regional threats as the war in Ukraine transforms the global security landscape.

Hypersonic missiles fly at five times or more the speed of sound and on a more complex trajectory than ballistic missiles, making them difficult to shoot down. Given North Korean and Chinese advancements in missile capabilities, Japan believes it needs to be able to not only intercept incoming projectiles, but to strike back if necessary.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close