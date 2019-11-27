ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Politics

Japan weighs tighter protections on internet user data

Government panel considers requiring consent for use of cookies for individuals

NOBUTAKA HIRAMOTO and SHIORI GOSO, Nikkei staff writers
A Japanese government panel is working to strengthen personal data protection rules and trying to balance user privacy with businesses' desire to develop better products.

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will revise a law on personal data protection and introduce new rules on how companies can analyze personal information, Nikkei has learned.

The new rules will require companies to obtain the consent of users when "cookies" are used, and when these cookies are given to third parties to create individual profiles. The regulations will also require companies to explain how the profiles are created, such as through artificial intelligence.

A government panel, the Personal Information Protection Commission, plans to introduce legal provisions giving web users the right to ask companies not to use their personal information for unwanted purposes. The commission aims to make the changes next year as part of the revised Personal Information Protection Act.

Cookies are small text files that keep track of users' web browsing history. Many companies use them to understand user preferences. Although cookies can be combined with other information to identify individuals, they are not considered personal data under current Japanese law because the cookie itself does not include the name of the user. Legal experts have raised concerns about gaps in the law. 

Under the new rules, cookies will be handled in the same way as other personal information when it is turned over to a third party for the purpose of identifying an individual. The company will be required to inform the person that their information is being gathered and obtain the person's permission.

New rules requiring companies to explain in detail how they use personal data will also be created. Current regulations require only that users be told why personal data is being collected, such as "for notification about new products." With the legal changes, more specific explanation will be required, and companies will have to disclose how the data is handled, explaining that they "use AI to determine a credit rating," for example.

In Europe, cookies are considered personal data and users have the right to object to profiling. While the regulations have improved consumer protections in Europe, companies complain about the regulatory burden this imposes.

In order protect individuals' personal data without imposing undue costs on business, Japan will not require consent for the use of cookies in all instances, but instead focus on cases where the receiving company identifies individuals. The details of the system are still being finalized.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media